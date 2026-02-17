Some patchy fog to start, with a warm and windy Tuesday afternoon on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patches of fog this morning
- Sunny and very breezy this afternoon
- Warming up through the week ahead
As we're kicking off another day in the Coastal Bend we're once again seeing some patches of fog develop across the area. Luckily as we head into the post-sunrise hours any of it that's hanging on will dissipate quickly. Later today we're expecting plenty of sunshine overhead with some breezy winds from the southeast and daytime highs in the low 80s closer to Corpus Christi and upper 80s further west. They should be sustained around 15-25mph this afternoon with gusts upwards of 35mph at times so keep that in mind for this evening!
For the rest of the week we're going to be on a warming trend each day with the 80s for daytime highs. For western neighborhoods like Hebbronville and Freer we'll likely see a few 90s this week. In terms of rain we're not expecting much at this time with chances sitting around ~10% daily for a quick pop up shower, but we'll see minimal rainfall totals overall.
Towards this weekend we'll be watching for our next cold front to work in by Saturday morning. It should start to cool us off for the weekend even putting us in the 70s by Sunday. As we're kicking off the final week of February next Monday current model guidance puts us in the mid 60s for daytime highs! Make sure to check back for updates throughout the week, but as of now it looks like a decent cool down on the way for the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: AM Fog, Mostly Sunny and Breezy Afternoon
Temperature: 82F
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: 61F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: AM Fog and Clouds, Mostly Sunny Afternoon
Temperature: 83F
Winds: S 10-20 mph
I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!