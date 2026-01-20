Some areas are still freezing this morning, but a good warm-up is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Chilly start to the day with some areas inland getting to the freezing mark

Sunny skies and southeast wind return warming us into the low 70s this afternoon

Rain chances increase as we go into tomorrow night and Wednesday

Today we're starting off very cold with some areas like Falfurrias already reading 31F on the thermometer. By this afternoon we'll come around nicely pushing the upper 60s if not the lower 70s for all of us in terms of daytime highs around 3-4pm. Another mention is that winds return from the southeast later this afternoon increasing moisture from today and continuing the majority of our week with levels increasing every day. In terms of rain chances they increase by tomorrow with some isolated showers and become more widespread into Wednesday. However, after some upper level help leaves we'll get a break to end the week before another precipitation chance returns into Saturday. This one looks to coincide with a strong cold front we're expecting to arrive around the same time, so I would urge you to check back for updates throughout this week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 71F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 54F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 69F

Winds: E 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week!