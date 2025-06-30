Soggy end to the month of June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Shower and t-storms to start the work week

Rounds of Saharan dust

We'll close out the month of June on a soggy note as scattered showers and t-storms move across the Coastal Bend. Tropical moisture from remnants of what was Tropical Storm Barry will provide decent rainfall today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will take a small dip early this week thanks to cloudy skies and rainfall.

The focus in the forecast will shift to Saharan dust and dry heat later in the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Scattered storms

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Storms wrapping up, cooler

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great day!