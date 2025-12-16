Slightly warmer temperatures expected headed into Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the low 40s, highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s across our neighborhoods.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures will warm throughout the week
- Rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon
Temperatures will gradually warm this week into the 70s and 80s. A brief cold front arrives into Friday morning, with temperatures back in the 80s by the weekend.
Rain chances appear in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon, with Wednesday being more likely for better rainfall.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 49ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 70ºF
Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with showers overnight
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great Monday!