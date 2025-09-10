Slight rain chances but more sunshine expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Slight rain chances, but more promising shower activity Thursday and Friday

Areas with lower dew points will experience a cooler start this morning. This includes inland and northern neighborhoods waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. The rest of the Coastal Bend is experiencing more muggy conditions due to higher dew point temperatures.

There's a slight chance for rain, especially for coastal neighborhoods. However, we can expect mostly sunny conditions today with near-normal afternoon high temperatures around 94°F.

More promising shower activity is forecasted for tomorrow and Friday to wrap up the work week, as isolated to scattered t-showers are expected to move into the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warm

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Thursday: Showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph

Have a great day!