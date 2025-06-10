Sizzling heat for now in the forecast, but rain returns soon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Still hot tomorrow with possible isolated showers
- Improving rain chances by midweek
More of the same oppressive and dangerous heat is in the forecast tomorrow, but changes are on the way. Thanks to the added moisture and a pattern shift, rain will return to the forecasts as soon as tomorrow and will gradually increase by midweek. Marginal to slight risk of excessive rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.
We'll also see a temporary cool-down in temperatures.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Humid with isolated showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
