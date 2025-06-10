Watch Now
Sizzling heat for now in the forecast, but rain returns soon

Julia Kwedi Monday 6/9/25 5pm forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Still hot tomorrow with possible isolated showers
  • Improving rain chances by midweek

More of the same oppressive and dangerous heat is in the forecast tomorrow, but changes are on the way. Thanks to the added moisture and a pattern shift, rain will return to the forecasts as soon as tomorrow and will gradually increase by midweek. Marginal to slight risk of excessive rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

We'll also see a temporary cool-down in temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Humid with isolated showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!

