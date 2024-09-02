Significant rain chances expected on Labor Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Labor Day Weekend!
Closing out the month of August hot! We reached a high of 99°F Saturday and 98°F Sunday. Expect a fairly calm evening with partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 77.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rain chances increasing daily throughout the week; expect a wet Labor Day
- Heat indices will remain between 100-105; no heat alerts are expected
- Watching the tropics: In the central Atlantic, a tropical wave will continue to move westward toward the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean with slow development into the week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, some showers possible
Temperature: High 98°F
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Calm skies, partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 77°F
Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph
Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms expected
Temperature: High 90°F
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Have a safe holiday weekend, stay hydrated :)