Showers wrap up for today, but our daily rain chances will continue

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daily rain chances
Showers across the Coastal Bend will continue to taper off, leading to mostly clear skies tonight. Each day this week, the forecast will remain relatively consistent, featuring sunny and partly cloudy skies with occasional showers throughout the afternoon.
Our rain chances will begin to increase by midweek, due to low pressure that could develop over eastern Mexico.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: N 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear night skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
