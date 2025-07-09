Showers wrap up by early evening, more isolated storms Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We started off the day with a bit of a soggy forecast where some of our neighborhoods saw storms and showers.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated afternoon showers Wednesday
- Saharan Dust returns Wednesday
- Shower activity returns this weekend
We will still see some isolated showers throughout the afternoon until early evening. Since we have some low pressure from the Gulf, we will have another small chance of rain headed into Wednesday before the Saharan Dust returns.
Saharan Dust returns late Wednesday afternoon headed into the evening. The heaviest of the dust will be Thursday, leading to hazy conditions and reduced air quality.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Afternoon showers with widespread haze
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies with haze
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Have a great Tuesday!