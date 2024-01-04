Showers likely tonight and early Friday, then a fair and mild weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Potent upper-level disturbances tonight and again Sunday night will remain too far north to give the Coastal Bend significant rainfall, but windy and dry conditions in their wake will mean a wildfire threat Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall tonight will amount to around a half inch along the immediate coast, with considerably less further inland. Early Monday, only scant rainfall totals are expected with the fast-moving system.

Major threats early next week will be the result of strong winds. After the cold front Monday afternoon, expect wind gusts in excess of 45 miles an hour, which will prompt wind advisories and gale warnings. The strong winds also will bring very dry air, and the combination of excessive wind and low humidity will mean elevated fire danger. The greatest wildfire risk will be late Monday afternoon and again Tuesday.

Don't expect any really cold conditions over the next week. The front tonight will be little more than a wind shift, and the second cold front Monday afternoon only cools us down to seasonable levels. Look for highs in the 60s and 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. The exception will be Monday, with a low in the lower 60s and a high in the middle 80s.