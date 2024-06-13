Showers dampen Coastal Bend today, a hot weekend to precede heavy rain potential next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After scattered showers today and isolated showers Friday, expect heat advisories this weekend followed by heavy rain potential next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat indices in excess of 110 degrees will roast the Coastal Bend this weekend

A developing tropical system in the southwest Gulf of Mexico may bring 4 to 8 inches of rain midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear with light winds

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Light southeast

Friday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees

Winds:

East wind 10 to 20 mph

Saturday:

Sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 112 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 12 to 23 mph

Take excessive heat precautions this weekend, and be prepared for heavy rain next week, especially over the central and southern Coastal Bend.