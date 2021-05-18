Severe thunderstorm warning with possible flooding conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi at 1:51 A.M CDT Tue May 18.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

West central Nueces County in south central Texas...

Northeastern Jim Wells County in south central Texas...

* Until 215 AM CDT.

* At 150 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 7 miles west of Banquete, or 9 miles east of Alice,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Banquete around 2:00 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Agua

Dulce.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and

widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest

floor of a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.