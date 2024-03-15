Severe storms and heavy rain will be possible tonight through this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A series of upper-level disturbances and a slow-moving cold front will ignite strong to severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rainfall tonight through the weekend, with more rain coming later next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A severe thunderstorm watch includes northwestern Coastal Bend tonight
- Heavy rain and more severe potential this weekend
- Additional rain and thunderstorms possible Tuesday through Thursday of next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and stormy with severe weather, heavy rain possible
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
East 8 to 12 mph
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
High around 80
Winds:
East 8 to 14 mph
Saturday Night and Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s; high Sunday in the upper 70s
Winds:
East to northeast 8 to 12 mph
It won't be stormy all weekend, but remain watchful for heavy rain and storm storm potential.