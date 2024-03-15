Severe storms and heavy rain will be possible tonight through this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A series of upper-level disturbances and a slow-moving cold front will ignite strong to severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rainfall tonight through the weekend, with more rain coming later next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A severe thunderstorm watch includes northwestern Coastal Bend tonight

Heavy rain and more severe potential this weekend

Additional rain and thunderstorms possible Tuesday through Thursday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy and stormy with severe weather, heavy rain possible

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

East 8 to 12 mph

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely

Temperature:

High around 80

Winds:

East 8 to 14 mph

Saturday Night and Sunday:

Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s; high Sunday in the upper 70s

Winds:

East to northeast 8 to 12 mph

It won't be stormy all weekend, but remain watchful for heavy rain and storm storm potential.