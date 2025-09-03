SECOND SUMMER: With a few rain-free days, the rest of the week is heating up!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Dry and very hot conditions return

More rain arrives this weekend!

Well, it was nice while it lasted, but our scattered showers are going to be missing from the forecast the rest of the week. Wednesday marks the return of scorching temps, or 'second summer' if you will. I thought we could keep it under 100ºF, but that now seems unlikely for many neighborhoods. Please remember to practice heat safety and 'look before you lock'. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with many neighborhoods in the low 100s for afternoon highs.

Rain (and fresher temps) return to the forecast this weekend. Rain chances increase late Saturday and remain into the start of next week. I'm watching the approach of another front and tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific. Tropical Storm Lorena's moisture may get carried over to Texas in the upper-levels and help our rainfall totals. It's still early, but the rain outlook is looking good so far.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Very hot, humid, mostly sunny

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear skies, warm

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

