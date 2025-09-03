SECOND SUMMER: With a few rain-free days, the rest of the week is heating up!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dry and very hot conditions return
- More rain arrives this weekend!
Well, it was nice while it lasted, but our scattered showers are going to be missing from the forecast the rest of the week. Wednesday marks the return of scorching temps, or 'second summer' if you will. I thought we could keep it under 100ºF, but that now seems unlikely for many neighborhoods. Please remember to practice heat safety and 'look before you lock'. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with many neighborhoods in the low 100s for afternoon highs.
Rain (and fresher temps) return to the forecast this weekend. Rain chances increase late Saturday and remain into the start of next week. I'm watching the approach of another front and tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific. Tropical Storm Lorena's moisture may get carried over to Texas in the upper-levels and help our rainfall totals. It's still early, but the rain outlook is looking good so far.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Very hot, humid, mostly sunny
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clear skies, warm
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a terrific evening!