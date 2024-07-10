Second half of the week looks wet!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Rain returns to the forecast for the end of the week in the form of widely scattered showers.

'Feels like' temps: upper 100s

T-showers likely early afternoon

Daily rain chances through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Afternoon showers, otherwise sunny and hot

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and isolated shower

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers, cooler!

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

