Second half of the week looks wet!

Expect daily rain chances through Saturday
Stefanie's WX 7-10-24
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jul 10, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Rain returns to the forecast for the end of the week in the form of widely scattered showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • 'Feels like' temps: upper 100s
  • T-showers likely early afternoon
  • Daily rain chances through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Afternoon showers, otherwise sunny and hot
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and isolated shower
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers, cooler!
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

