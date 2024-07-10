Second half of the week looks wet!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Rain returns to the forecast for the end of the week in the form of widely scattered showers.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Feels like' temps: upper 100s
- T-showers likely early afternoon
- Daily rain chances through the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Afternoon showers, otherwise sunny and hot
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and isolated shower
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Scattered showers, cooler!
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday!