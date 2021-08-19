Scorching hot temperatures continue today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Usually when we are talking about high pressure, we are talking about very hot, humid and dry conditions here in South Texas. Though that’s exactly what we’ve been dealing with this week, even though heat indices have been well into the danger zone, it’s been a bit of a good thing because it is blocking Hurricane Grace from coming north.

As we get closer to wards the end of the week, the elevated winds, high heat, and little to no chances of rain will dominate the forecast. Afternoon highs will shoot in the mid to upper 90s for many and we’ll continue to see heat index values around 100-115 each day.

As sinking air barrels down over South Texas, the mercury will shoot up. Because of that, the National Weather Service Office here in Corpus Christi has issued another Heat Advisory for much of the Coastal Bend from Noon until 8PM for heat indices pushing 115.

As Grace makes its way into the Gulf by the end of the week and eventually pushes into Mexico, around Veracruz, early Saturday morning, we’ll only see a few isolated showers for Friday and Saturday. Most of the moisture will stay near the center of circulation, which is far removed from South Texas.

What we will see is increased swell, minor coastal flooding and a high rip current risk. Boaters, mariner and beach-goers are strongly urged to stay out of the Gulf waters if not experienced swimmers. The rip current risk will be moderate today and high on Friday and Saturday. If you do head to the beach to beat the heat, stay either waist deep and/or make sure a lifeguard is close by.

Unfortunately, with only a few isolated showers the next several days, there are no big opportunities for widespread and soaking rains in the next 7-days.

Today: Scorching hot, sunny, windy and humid. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from NOON until 8PM…High: 97…Heat Index: 105-115+…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, humid and warm…Low: 79…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Another round of hot temps, only a few isolated showers…High: 96…Heat Index: 105-115…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Few isolated AM showers, otherwise hot, humid and windy…High: 94…Heat Index: 100-110…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, hot and less wind, but still humid…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Lots of sunshine, very hot and humid…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Still plenty of sunshine, very hot and humid…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Stay cool today, drink plenty of water and have a great day!