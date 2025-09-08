Scattered showers throughout the day before drier air moves in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are starting the week with some more scattered showers and storms today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rainy start to the week

Drier air moves in

Rain chances return this weekend

A cold front is slowly moving out of the Coastal Bend that lingered over our viewing area for some days. Rain chances continue through Monday before drier air takes over into Tuesday and throughout the week.

Rain chances are back in the forecast towards the end of the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures will stay near normal throughout the week as well with highs in the low 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Light rain possible, then mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny with light rain possible before the afternoon

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Have a great Monday!