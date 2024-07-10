Scattered showers throughout the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend! We have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast the next few days. Temperatures still remain hot, but no heat alerts are in place.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daily rain chances through the weekend
- Feel-like temps remain in the 100s
- Muggy evening
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a good evening!