Scattered showers throughout the Coastal Bend

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 10, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend! We have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast the next few days. Temperatures still remain hot, but no heat alerts are in place.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Daily rain chances through the weekend
  • Feel-like temps remain in the 100s
  • Muggy evening

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!

