Scattered showers throughout the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend! We have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast the next few days. Temperatures still remain hot, but no heat alerts are in place.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Daily rain chances through the weekend

Feel-like temps remain in the 100s

Muggy evening

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers, thunderstorms

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!