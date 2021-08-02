Scattered showers & storms back in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a baking hot weekend in South Texas, we’ll start to see our weather pattern shift a bit this week as our dome of high pressure shifts off to our west.

Today we’ll have another round very hot temperatures, but cloud coverage will be on the increase as a very weak frontal boundary slides into our region and stalls.

As this happens, showers and storms will steadily increase. We’ll start our coverage today with stray showers, favoring inland and northern area. That will increase in coverage later this evening and tonight with scattered showers and storms moving in along the boundary. Some of the activity could be strong to severe with heavy downpours, heavy rainfall rates, lightning and thunder, and strong winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like the best chances for rain and clouds, which will in turn bring our high temperatures down into the low 90s. Rainfall accumulations could approach 1-3 inches for some spotty locations that receive the heavier downpours. Otherwise, average amount of 1 inch will be more prominent.

By Thursday, the front will finally dissipate, and upper-level high pressure will begin to build back into the Coastal Bend. This means that we’ll have more sun and temperatures will start to get hotter Friday and on into the weekend.

Today: Increasing clouds, still very hot and humid, only a stray shower mainly north and inland…High: 96…Heat Index: 108…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing scattered showers and storms, mainly cloudy, damp and mild…Low: 75…Wind: S 4-8 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, early AM showers and storms, isolated in the PM and increasing late to scattered showers, some could be locally heavy…High: 93…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms, mainly cloudy, still hot…High: 92…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Less clouds, isolated showers and storms, hot and humid…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hot…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: More sun, very hot and humid with more wind…Highs: Mid-90s…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day and stay cool!