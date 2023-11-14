Say goodbye to rain chances through the coming weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-air ridge over the southern U.S. will bring fair skies and seasonable temperatures to the Coastal Bend through the weekend, but a strong disturbance promises isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday and a formidable cold front early next Tuesday. With lower humidity and afternoon sun, plan on daytime temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s Wednesday through next Monday. Overnight readings will gradually moderate from the middle 50s to middle 60s as humidity slowly returns to the region.

A powerful mid-level disturbance moving out of the Intermountain West will dive into southern New Mexico by Monday, drawing copious Gulf moisture into South Texas. Still, rain chances will be limited by a lack of instability, so expect only isolated showers from the added moisture content on Monday. Rain chances ramp up to scattered Monday night and end around midday Tuesday. A strong cold front arriving around daybreak Tuesday will be followed by a stiff northerly wind and tumbling temperatures. After a high in the lower 80s Monday, expect maximum temperatures only in the middle 60s for your Tuesday.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone as it moves northeast toward the Greater Antilles and Jamaica by this coming weekend. It poses no threat to the Texas coast.

