Saturday's storms lighten up for the evening, possible showers overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! It's been a rainy afternoon for some of our neighborhoods as rainfall arrived in some areas.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Some neighborhoods saw dumps of rain this afternoon as a weaker cold front approaches our area. We will not feel much impact from this front, but we did get some rainfall.
The next cold front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, dropping high temperatures in time for Thanksgiving. We will see more rain chances in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday before drying out on Thursday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some showers
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Have a great Saturday!