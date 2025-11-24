Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Saturday's storms lighten up for the evening, possible showers overnight

John Simonson- Coastal Bend Weather Watchers
John Simonson.jpg
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! It's been a rainy afternoon for some of our neighborhoods as rainfall arrived in some areas.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Some neighborhoods saw dumps of rain this afternoon as a weaker cold front approaches our area. We will not feel much impact from this front, but we did get some rainfall.

The next cold front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, dropping high temperatures in time for Thanksgiving. We will see more rain chances in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday before drying out on Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some showers

Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!

