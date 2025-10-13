Saturday's Forecast: Sunny skies through the evening, clear skies tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We will have sunny skies through the evening with clear skies tonight.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place through 9 a.m. Sunday due to periods of high swell and minor coastal flooding.
Temperatures remain in the upper 80s and low 90s this week, still slightly above normal. Rain chances remain low this weekend into next week with mostly sunny conditions throughout the day and clear skies at night. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny with slightly gusty winds
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a great Saturday!