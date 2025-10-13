Saturday's Forecast: Sunny skies through the evening, clear skies tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We will have sunny skies through the evening with clear skies tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in place through 9 a.m. Sunday due to periods of high swell and minor coastal flooding.

Temperatures remain in the upper 80s and low 90s this week, still slightly above normal. Rain chances remain low this weekend into next week with mostly sunny conditions throughout the day and clear skies at night. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Sunny with slightly gusty winds

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!