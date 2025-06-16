Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Saturday's Forecast: Partly cloudy skies, decreasing winds overnight

William Garza.jpg
William Garza- Coastal Bend Weather Watchers
William Garza.jpg
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We're warming up this weekend, hitting highs in the low 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple-digits.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures warmed up fairly quickly to start the weekend with triple-digit feels-like weather. Tonight, temperatures will fair off to the low 80s across most of our neighborhoods.

As we look to Sunday, a couple of showers will be possible in the early portions of the day. Sunday night, we could see showers as well before wrapping up the evening. Overall, Sunday will be mostly sunny conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, lighter winds

Temperature: Low 81ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Father's Day: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of early showers

Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, light showers possible

Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk