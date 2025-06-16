Saturday's Forecast: Partly cloudy skies, decreasing winds overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We're warming up this weekend, hitting highs in the low 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple-digits.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures warmed up fairly quickly to start the weekend with triple-digit feels-like weather. Tonight, temperatures will fair off to the low 80s across most of our neighborhoods.
As we look to Sunday, a couple of showers will be possible in the early portions of the day. Sunday night, we could see showers as well before wrapping up the evening. Overall, Sunday will be mostly sunny conditions.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, lighter winds
Temperature: Low 81ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Father's Day: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of early showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, light showers possible
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great Saturday!