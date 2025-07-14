Saturday's Forecast: Mostly clear skies tonight with breezy winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had a very sunny day with gusty winds. As we head into the evening, we will have clear skies and still some breezy winds.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

You can expect a primarily dry weekend with sunny temperatures. Rain chances are low across the Coastal Bend as we head into next week. Temperatures will be warm and around seasonal values throughout the week. Feels-like temperatures will continue to hit into the triple digits as we approach the noon hour each day, lasting until the 6-7 p.m. window.

There is a small area of interest in the Atlantic hovering over Florida that would mainly be a rainmaker for the Florida Panhandle. We will continue to keep an eye on this area of low pressure to see how it develops each day through the forecasts. The probability of formation within the next 7 days is currently low.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with breezy winds

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies with decreasing winds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph → 10-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!