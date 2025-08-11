Saturday's Forecast: Mostly clear skies tonight, rain chances on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have another warm weekend with highs expected to be in the upper 90s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat is still dominating the forecast but we do have small rain chances possible Sunday-Wednesday. We will have a low pressure system that can bring showers and storms to our area through mid week, helping cool down temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Sunny skies, light showers possible

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!