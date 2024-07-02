Watch Now
Saharan dust most impactful on Tuesday

Expect hazy skies and reduced air quality
Stefanie's WX 7-2-24
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 02, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Saharan dust will be most bothersome today for those with respiratory sensitivities. Expect the haziest skies this afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Less humid, but hotter
  • great holiday forecast
  • Watching the tropics! No need to worry yet.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less hazy

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!

