Saharan dust most impactful on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Saharan dust will be most bothersome today for those with respiratory sensitivities. Expect the haziest skies this afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Less humid, but hotter
- great holiday forecast
- Watching the tropics! No need to worry yet.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less hazy
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!