Rudolph's nose will shine so bright through a foggy Christmas Eve tonight!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Merry Christmas, Coastal Bend!

Patchy Dense Fog will be widespread overnight

Very warm and humid temps by afternoon

Rain-free until this weekend

A foggy start is nothing new. If you love the warmth, the current trend continues until Sunday night. Until then, expect morning lows to be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs to reach the lower 80s. Our last chance of rain for 2025 will come on Sunday. A cold front will pass through our neighborhoods on Sunday evening. This looks to be a quick line of showers across the Coastal Bend, but it's too early to know how much rain will fall. Temps will be much colder after the front. Next week will be windy and cold with highs in the 50s!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Christmas Eve: Warm & foggy

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Christmas Day: AM fog, warm & humid

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday Night: Warmer & patchy fog

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful holiday!