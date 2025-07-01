Rinse and Repeat: More showers and t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers and heavy downpours continue

Slight risk of excessive rainfall

Slight risk of localized flooding

Deep tropical moisture continues to roll in from remnants of what was Tropical Storm Barry. Widespread showers and heavy downpours are expected today. Southern counties and neighborhoods are under a slight risk of excessive rainfall (level 2 out of 4). There's also a slight risk of flooding in those same areas.

Afternoon high temperature will once again fall slightly below average due to mostly cloudy skies and numerous showers passing through, but some areas that see a little less rainfall could see temperatures in the low 90s.

Our tropical rain event will wrap up tomorrow, and the focus of the forecast will shift to the next round of Saharan dust and the heat and humidity for the 4th of July weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Widely scattered downpours

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Showers & storms continue overnight, cooler

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Showers will wrap up

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great day!