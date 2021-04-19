Remaining on the cool side today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue to have much cooler temperatures in the Coastal Bend thanks to the cold front that came in early Saturday morning and also brought some badly needed rainfall to the area.

Early morning low temperatures will continue to be below normal and start off mainly in the 50s and 60s; however, afternoon high temperatures will be going up and down thanks to a couple more cold fronts that will be paying us a visit during the next 7-days.

With these fronts, we have the opportunity for some more scattered showers towards the end of the week, but like the last front, it may leave us wanting more than we receive.

Today: Good amount of clouds with some sunshine peaking through, still cool, light winds…High: 73…Wind: ENE 7-14 miles per hour.

Tonight: Clouds break up a bit, chilly, light wind…Low: 55…Wind: ESE 5-10 miles per hour.

Tuesday: Sunshine finally breaks out, warmer and more wind…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-20 miles per hour.

Wednesday: Weak front arrives early with stray shower, windy and not as warm…High: 74…Wind: NE 15-25 miles per hour & gusting.

Thursday: More clouds, scattered showers, windy and milder…High: 77…Wind: ESE 15-25 miles per hour.

Friday: Warmer, still a fair amount of clouds, windy and scattered showers…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 miles per hour.

Weekend Outlook: Front arrives Saturday afternoon, hot and dry ahead of front and then cooler and drier. Some scattered showers accompany the front.

Have a great day!

