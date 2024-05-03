Watch Now
Relentless heat, humidity linger through much of next week; any rain expected?

Thunderstorms may approach northern Coastal Bend Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 18:32:42-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Windy, warm and quite humid conditions will persist over the Coastal Bend for the coming week, with only isolated showers Sunday. Excessive heat will affect the region by midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Windy, warm and humid conditions will accompany mostly cloudy skies for the Buc Days events this weekend
  • Isolated showers will dot the region on Sunday, with stronger thunderstorms north of the area
  • Heat indices may exceed 110 degrees by Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 17 to 29 mph
Saturday
Partly cloudy, windy and quite humid
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 29 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 17 to 32 mph

Please ensure you stay hydrated this weekend during extended outdoor activities.

