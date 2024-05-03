Relentless heat, humidity linger through much of next week; any rain expected?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Windy, warm and quite humid conditions will persist over the Coastal Bend for the coming week, with only isolated showers Sunday. Excessive heat will affect the region by midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Windy, warm and humid conditions will accompany mostly cloudy skies for the Buc Days events this weekend

Isolated showers will dot the region on Sunday, with stronger thunderstorms north of the area

Heat indices may exceed 110 degrees by Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 17 to 29 mph

Saturday

Partly cloudy, windy and quite humid

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 29 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 17 to 32 mph

Please ensure you stay hydrated this weekend during extended outdoor activities.