Rainy week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

After the fireworks display last night, Monday morning storms put on a light show of their own over Corpus Christi Bay. This morning, most of the rain has been over the Gulf of Mexico, but a few showers have moved inland during the early morning hours. Expect showers and storms today and the rest of this week as an unsettled weather pattern takes hold.

An abundance of moisture in the atmosphere and some upper-level troughing will make for showers and storms from today into the weekend. Rainfall totals will range from three to seven inches accumulating into Sunday. Flooding may become an issue later this week for isolated areas that receive more rain, but as of this morning, no watches are in effect. The rain will limit afternoon high temperatures to the upper 80s for most of our communities this week.

In the tropics, as Elsa approaches the Gulf of Mexico, we can expect increased swells and tricky surf conditions at our area beaches. Aside from the coastal impacts, the storm will have no other effect on the Coastal Bend.

Have a great day!