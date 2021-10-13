Rainfall opportunity increasing late tonight and tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have an interesting weather pattern setting up over the next 24-48 hours across the Lone Star State.

It’s not often that we have to keep an eye on the tropics over on the Pacific side, but that’s exactly what we’ll be doing today and tomorrow as the moisture associated with, what is now Hurricane Pamela, streams over Mexico and will push northeast and into Texas.

Pamela is forecast to make landfall into Mexico later today and as the mountainous terrain shreds the system apart, it will throw all that moisture our way and result in an increase in rainfall.

At the same time, there is a moderately strong cold front that is beginning to move into Texas as well and the two are forecast to basically collide into each other.

The best upper-level dynamics for a blow-up of showers and storms is just north of the Coastal Bend. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued just to our west and north from the Big Bend all the way up towards Dallas/Ft. Worth. These locations have the best opportunity for strong to severe thunderstorms.

These are also the locations that could pick up around 2-5 inches of rainfall.

The National Weather Service Office in Corpus Christi has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Live Oak and Duval counties until 7 a.m. Thursday. This provides the potential for 2-4 inches of rainfall for our far inland counties.

For today, we’ll have a good amount of clouds in place, but our winds will remain strong out of the south-southeast around 15-30 mph. That will only result in a stray shower or two in the region.

As the moisture from Pamela moves closer to Texas later tonight and into tomorrow, that’s when the opportunity for scattered showers and storms will visit us. Again, most of the severe storms are forecast to be north of us, but we could still get a few storms that drop around half to an inch of rain throughout the day tomorrow, beginning early.

Once all the moisture moves out by Thursday evening, the associated cold front will finally push south as the moisture from Pamela falls apart further in East Texas and will clear the region late Friday and into Saturday.

We could see a quick shower or storm with the frontal passage, but once it goes by, cooler and drier air will filter into the area.

Saturday will be windy, but sunshine will break out form the leftover clouds and overnight lows will drop into the 50s Sunday and Monday morning and afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s for the rest of the weekend and early next week.

Today: Mainly cloudy, hot, humid and windy with a stray shower…High: 89…Wind: SE 15-30 mph…Heat Index: 102.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with showers and storms increasing from the west; windy and mild…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms, some severe, but mostly north…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny, hot and windy, cold front arrives late with a few showers…High: 93…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Saturday: Cold front arrives early with a few isolated showers, then much cooler and drier…High: 79…Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Cool morning in the 50s, lots of afternoon sunshine, drier and less wind…High: 81…Wind: ENE 7-14 mph.

Monday: Sunny skies, chilly morning and warm afternoon…High: 83…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Have a great day!