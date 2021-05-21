Rainfall chances return this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI — Humidity has returned in a big way in South Texas courtesy of a southeasterly wind coming in off the Gulf of Mexico.

A large deck of clouds lingering just off the Gulf waters will keep much of the coastal regions cloudy for today, but inland regions will see more in the way of sunshine, which will allow temperatures to warm in the middle to upper 80s.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has gone ahead and flagged an area of disturbed weather in the western Gulf, just off the Texas coast. This is the same upper-level disturbance that brought us the flooding rains earlier this week. Invest 91-L, as the NHC is currently calling it, has a marginal risk of becoming better organized today, but only has a low chance of becoming a tropical system. Given its close proximity to land, it won’t have much time to organize further.

This will bring more rains to the southeastern half of the state and more towards Houston and Louisiana. Here in the Coastal Bend, it will result in more scattered showers and storms in the region, particularly Sunday and into Monday. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to an inch will be average.

We’ll finally begin to dry out by Tuesday afternoon of next week where temperatures will get warmer and more near seasonal average.

Today: Cloudy near the coast, more sun inland…warm and humid with light winds and only a passing stray shower...High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy, humid and quiet…Low: 69…Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, warm, isolated showers…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: More clouds, increasing scattered showers and thunderstorms from Gulf system…High: 81…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly cloudy and breezy…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy but beginning to dry out; warm and breezy…High: 88…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great weekend, be weather aware and stay safe!

