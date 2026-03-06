RAIN RETURNS: Isolated showers on Friday, severe storms possible this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Inland showers on Friday morning

Severe storms possible Saturday night

More rain Sunday

YAY— Rain!

As today's drought monitor echoes the need for rainfall across most of Texas, the 'big weather picture' continues to look favorable for a good drink of rain. The 'wrinkle' of upper-level low pressure moving across the western U.S. continues to deepen, securing a track for multiple rounds of rainfall here in the Coastal Bend.

Combined, both rounds of rain should gift us with 1-2" rainfall locally, and as much as 3-5" in the northern watershed. That's more rain than Corpus Christi has seen in all of 2026. The last time more than two inches of rainfall was observed in a single day at Corpus Christi International Airport was almost a year ago, on March 27, 2025.

Spring Break

While Spring Break tends to throw a weather 'curveball' at the Coastal Bend, you can still make outdoor plans. The best days for outdoor plans as of now are Monday, Thursday, and Friday. Stay weather aware for any fine-tuned changes to this forecast. Temperatures will remain warm, in the 80s during the afternoons. Water temperatures have been in the 70s.

Thursday night: Cloudy, windy, a few showers

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Friday: Isolated showers, windy, humid

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Friday night: Cloudy, windy, muggy

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!