Rain remains in the forecast through labor day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx

What a way to close out the last week of August with much needed rain! Some spotty-isolated showers will still be in the mix throughout the course of the afternoon hours. Expect a fairly calm night mostly cloudy with light easterly breeze.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Some spotty-isolated showers and thunderstorms may continue throughout the rest of our afternoon hours.

Increasing rain throughout the weekend can lead to potential flash flooding mainly northeastern communities.

A stationary front across central TX will keep our rain chances high early next week

Watching the tropics: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic could develop into a tropical depression by next week as it heads toward the eastern Caribbean. No threat here at this time

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Unlikely stray, fairly calm night

Temperature: 78

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: Overnight-am showers along the coast, otherwise mainly sunny

Temperature: 91

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Isolated showers early part of the day; partly sunny

Temperature: 90

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Enjoy the rest of your day!