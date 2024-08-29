Rain remains in the forecast through labor day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello and HAPPY ALMOST FRIDAY :)
What a way to close out the last week of August with much needed rain! Some spotty-isolated showers will still be in the mix throughout the course of the afternoon hours. Expect a fairly calm night mostly cloudy with light easterly breeze.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Some spotty-isolated showers and thunderstorms may continue throughout the rest of our afternoon hours.
- Increasing rain throughout the weekend can lead to potential flash flooding mainly northeastern communities.
- A stationary front across central TX will keep our rain chances high early next week
- Watching the tropics: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic could develop into a tropical depression by next week as it heads toward the eastern Caribbean. No threat here at this time
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Unlikely stray, fairly calm night
Temperature: 78
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tomorrow: Overnight-am showers along the coast, otherwise mainly sunny
Temperature: 91
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: Isolated showers early part of the day; partly sunny
Temperature: 90
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Enjoy the rest of your day!