Rain opportunities increase through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Are you enjoying all the stormy weather we have been seeing this week? Many of our shower and thunderstorm activity has taken place in the morning to early afternoon hours, tapering off by the evening. We've also been lightly breezy in the evenings with a northeast wind, giving us a nice break from the heat.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As we move through our Wednesday, most of our rainfall activity is done for the evening. There were some scattered showers and thunderstorms that rolled through earlier this morning and afternoon, and will make a return early Thursday.

Low pressure is dominating Texas and Southeast Texas giving us daily rain chances this week. Ideally, the southern region of the U.S. is experiencing more rainfall within the next 6 to 10 days, according to the Climate Prediction Center. During the morning and early afternoon, our rain chances become increased due to low pressure, the seabreeze, and daytime heating.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m.

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, showers likely after 3 a.m.

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m.

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Have a great Wednesday! We're halfway to the weekend!