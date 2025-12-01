Rain clears out, overnight feels-like temps dip into the 30s and 40s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Happy December 1st! Highs topped out in the low 50s across our neighborhoods.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We had some morning and early afternoon showers that have wrapped up for the day. Headed into Tuesday, we'll have mostly sunny conditions with high temps in the upper 50s. Rain chances make a return in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures this week will range from the 50s and 70s with another cold front expected at the end of the week. Behind the next cold front, temperatures will drop into the 60s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 45ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 61ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Increasing cloud cover

Temperature: Low 51ºF

Winds: ENE 5 mph

Have a great Monday!