CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Average temps

Scattered showers return Thursday

Wednesday has been beautiful, but Thursday will be a bit different. Expect warmer temps in the morning with middle 70s, warming to the middle 90s by afternoon. Something else to expect: scattered showers. Thursday will bring the return of more humidity and rain chances, but Friday morning looks to bring better overall rain chances for most neighborhoods.

A coastal trough or a 'wrinkle' of low pressure along our coast will form by Thursday early evening. The upper level pattern is going to help keep our atmosphere full of water, so while the showers will be scattered, this should make for decent downpours. As of right now, Friday night plans look dry. More rain is likely at the beginning of next week, too!

Rain chances return for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Thursday: Isolated PM t-storms

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Overnight showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!

