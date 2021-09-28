Rain chances remain all week and through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern will be shifting from one that was cooler and drier last week to one that is very humid and wet this week.

We’re going to be monitoring a couple of upper-level disturbances to our west that will dig into the Lone Star State through the rest of the week. These fronts will usher in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and result in a rainy pattern across the state.

As these disturbances move from west to east, the rainfall in our region will come in wave-like patterns. Each day will present us at least a stray to isolated chance of showers and storms.

However, a good pocket of energy looks to move through later tonight and early tomorrow morning which will result in scattered showers and storms. Then, another strong cluster of storms looks to move through late Friday and into Saturday.

Any thunderstorms that develop in the area will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Small hail cannot be ruled out as well. Some locations will receive 1-3 inch rainfall totals, while others will average just under an inch of rainfall. The farther north you go from South Texas, the more likely you’ll encounter around 2-5 inch rainfall totals.

These rain chances begin today and last through the end of the upcoming weekend. Be sure to have the umbrella handy and keep in mind that if you have outdoor activities planned, they may be interrupted.

With the rainfall, temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for the next couple of days.

Today: Stray to isolated showers as humidity increases; breezy too…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 mph,

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms possible, some bringing locally heavy rainfall, otherwise partly cloudy and humid…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 6-12 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms, breezy and hot…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms, clouds increasing, still hot…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms increasing…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy and damp with scattered showers and storms…High: 86…Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Rainfall tapers off a bit, still some isolated showers…High: 88…Wind: E 6-12 mph.

Have a great week and stay dry!