Rain chances looking slim with plenty of sunshine in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday Morning Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sunshine looks plentiful as we head through the next seven days
- Rain chances are minimal with mainly today and tomorrow having a very slight chance (10-20%)
- Tuesday and Wednesday morning look more comfortable in the upper 60s for overnight lows
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny skies
Temperature: 90°F
Winds: E-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm
Temperature: 72°F
Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Isolated AM Showers, Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon
Temperature: 89°F
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!