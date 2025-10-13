Rain chances looking slim with plenty of sunshine in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday Morning Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunshine looks plentiful as we head through the next seven days

Rain chances are minimal with mainly today and tomorrow having a very slight chance (10-20%)

Tuesday and Wednesday morning look more comfortable in the upper 60s for overnight lows

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny skies

Temperature: 90°F

Winds: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm

Temperature: 72°F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Isolated AM Showers, Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon

Temperature: 89°F

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!