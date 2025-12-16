Rain chances increase tonight into Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Slightly warmer temperatures and rain chances are on the way.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We will have a brief cool down heading into Friday this week, but before we get there, temperatures stick around in the 70s and 80s by the end of the week into the weekend.
Rain chances start tonight, with more rainfall expected for Wednesday across our neighborhoods. Tonight, you can expect some cloudy conditions, rain, and patchy fog.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Showers with patchy fog
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers
Temperature: High 74ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog
Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great Tuesday!