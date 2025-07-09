Rain chances extended to today, with Saharan dust moving in late

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated afternoon showers

Widespread haze through the rest of the work week

Showers return this weekend

Lingering moisture will extend our rain chances in the forecast today. Isolated afternoon showers with heavy downpours are expected. This morning, most of the Coastal Bend will be dry under partly cloudy and hazy skies. By the afternoon, our skies will become mostly sunny with shower activity picking up and lasting through the early evening hours, especially for some inland and northern neighborhoods.

Thicker plume of Saharan dust will arrive late tonight and around the time rain chances will taper off and we'll be experiencing dry and sunny conditions to end the work week.

Hazy and dusty conditions will begin to wrap up Friday, and moisture will quickly rebound, adding to more to the chance to see some more showers and t-storms this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and hazy with isolated afternoon showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Hazy with passing clouds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Widespread haze and sunny

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great day!