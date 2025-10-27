Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Quiet evening after some passing showers, gloomy skies, and gusty winds

Cindy Hartley- Coastal Bend Weather Watchers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening, Coastal Bend! We had some passing showers throughout the day and gusty winds.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Throughout the afternoon in our neighborhoods, some saw showers and others had gloomy and overcast skies along with gusty winds. As this next cold front rolls through, we could see some more shower activity tonight.

Headed into Sunday, we will have drier conditions and mostly sunny skies throughout our area. Another cold front rolls through next week with cooler and drier conditions, giving us our first taste of fall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

