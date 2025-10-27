Quiet evening after some passing showers, gloomy skies, and gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening, Coastal Bend! We had some passing showers throughout the day and gusty winds.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Throughout the afternoon in our neighborhoods, some saw showers and others had gloomy and overcast skies along with gusty winds. As this next cold front rolls through, we could see some more shower activity tonight.
Headed into Sunday, we will have drier conditions and mostly sunny skies throughout our area. Another cold front rolls through next week with cooler and drier conditions, giving us our first taste of fall.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great Saturday!