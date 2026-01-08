Prepare for 'disrespectful winds' in Thursday's forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Very windy Thursday

Next cold front: Friday

Much cooler this weekend

Disrespectful winds

If you thought it was windy today, just wait until Thursday. Strong winds are already picking up across the Coastal Bend. Expect winds to be sustained around 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. High temps will be warmer as most neighborhoods reach the middle 80s by afternoon (upper 70s coastal, low 90s possible inland). Winds will come down slightly on Thursday night, but it will still be quite breezy on Friday.

Next cold front

Our warm stretch will be coming to an end this weekend. A cold front is headed to the Coastal Bend, but will have a few 'obstacles' along the way. This makes predicting the timing of the front a bit difficult, as well as the potential for rainfall. One this is for certain: the front will swing temperatures in a much cooler direction. A cloudy and cool weekend is ahead and I think we'll see drizzle, if not light rain, this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Warmer, very windy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Thursday night: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!