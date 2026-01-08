Prepare for 'disrespectful winds' in Thursday's forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Very windy Thursday
- Next cold front: Friday
- Much cooler this weekend
Disrespectful winds
If you thought it was windy today, just wait until Thursday. Strong winds are already picking up across the Coastal Bend. Expect winds to be sustained around 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. High temps will be warmer as most neighborhoods reach the middle 80s by afternoon (upper 70s coastal, low 90s possible inland). Winds will come down slightly on Thursday night, but it will still be quite breezy on Friday.
Next cold front
Our warm stretch will be coming to an end this weekend. A cold front is headed to the Coastal Bend, but will have a few 'obstacles' along the way. This makes predicting the timing of the front a bit difficult, as well as the potential for rainfall. One this is for certain: the front will swing temperatures in a much cooler direction. A cloudy and cool weekend is ahead and I think we'll see drizzle, if not light rain, this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: A few clouds, breezy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Warmer, very windy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph
Thursday night: A few clouds, breezy
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a great evening!