Plenty of sunshine and upper 80s for the Coastal Bend this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Drier air puts overnight lows into the upper 60s this weekend
- Daytime highs peak in the upper 80s for most of us
- Increased risk of rip currents this weekend along the coast
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny with a stray morning shower
Temperature: 90°F
Winds: E-NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear with less humidity
Temperature: 68°F
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly Sunny with light winds
Temperature: 89°F
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!