Pleasant weather continues with temperatures slightly above seasonal average

Increase in moisture in the late week

Dry air in place will continue to bring pleasant and comfortable conditions. According to the National Weather Service, our seasonal high in Corpus Christi ranges from 87 °F - 88 °F, so far, we are just a few degrees above that. Be sure to enjoy the sunny skies and warm temperatures!

A mid-level shortwave will move across northern Mexico and through Texas through Tuesday. From Thursday, whatever remains from this mid-level system will help with increased rain chances along the Coastal Bend (25-35%). All this to emphasize that inland locations will generally significantly drier than their coastal neighbors.