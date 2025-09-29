Pleasant weather continues with temperatures slightly above seasonal average

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, TX- Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dry with warm temperatures through much of the upcoming week
Increase in moisture in the late week
Dry air in place will continue to bring pleasant and comfortable conditions. According to the National Weather Service, our seasonal high in Corpus Christi ranges from 87 °F - 88 °F, so far, we are just a few degrees above that. Be sure to enjoy the sunny skies and warm temperatures!
A mid-level shortwave will move across northern Mexico and through Texas through Tuesday. From Thursday, whatever remains from this mid-level system will help with increased rain chances along the Coastal Bend (25-35%). All this to emphasize that inland locations will generally significantly drier than their coastal neighbors.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today
Temperature: High 91 °F
Winds: East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Temperature: Low: 70 °F
Winds: East wind 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday
Temperature: High: 91 °F
Winds: North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Have a great start to the week!