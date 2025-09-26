Pleasant weather ahead in the Coastal Bend forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cold front has passed
- Humidity still dropping
- Average temps will feel more comfortable
Plentiful rainfall from a stormy night has made a small but important impact across the Coastal Bend. A good drink of water fell not only in the watershed, but also in most of our neighborhoods! While the rain was abundant, don't expect any more in our forecast over the next week. Drier air is still moving into our area and making conditions feel more comfortable tonight. The best is yet to come — the cold front will also bring some enjoyable conditions for this weekend, too. Expect typical temperatures for this time of year: morning lows near 70ºF and afternoon highs near 90ºF. Make some outdoor plans this weekend!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear skies, calm
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: NNW 5 mph
Fri-YAY: Sunshine and low humidity
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Friday night: A few clouds, pleasant!
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Have a terrific evening!