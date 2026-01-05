Patchy fog this morning before partly cloudy skies take over for the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy fog this morning through ~9am

Partly cloudy skies and 80F this afternoon

Above average temps for the work week

Friday cold front on the way cools off the weekend

Today we're starting off with some patchy fog across portions of the Coastal Bend thanks to dew points that have been on the increase. As we head into the late morning and afternoon we'll see partly cloudy skies take over as temperatures push through the 70s towards the 80F mark with the lower 80s expected every day this work week! As we head into Friday we're expecting our next cold front to arrive in the Coastal Bend that looks to put us in the 60s for daytime highs this weekend if it holds its strength. Unfortunately rain wise we're still looking fairly dry through the seven-day forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM Fog, Partly Cloudy PM

Temperature: 80F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Temperature: 64F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: AM Patchy Fog, PM Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 83F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!