Partly cloudy with isolated showers into the early afternoon

Sunrise Forecast: Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated showers this morning into early afternoon, brief if you see any today
  • Daytime highs around the 90F mark feeling like the mid 90s
  • Better rain chances push back in with a more promising system from Friday through Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy w/ passing isolated showers

Temperature: 90F

Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Mild

Temperature: 73F

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly Cloudy w/ passing isolated showers

Temperature: 90F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

Have a great rest of your Wednesday Coastal Bend!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

