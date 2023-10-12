Partly cloudy, warm and humid today and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warm, humid Gulf air has returned to the Coastal Bend ahead of a Friday night cold front. Afternoons in the upper 80s to lower 90s give way to 70s and lower 80s this weekend into early next week.

Tonight will be warm and humid, in the lower 70s, but the cold front Friday night will begin an extended period of cooler and much drier conditions.

Overnights will dip into the upper 60s to lower 60s this weekend through the middle of next week.

The dryness of the air will preclude any chance of rainfall. Temperatures gradually recover toward that latter part of next week, returning to seasonable levels in the middle 80s.

Wind will be a factor only on Saturday, with a north northeasterly breeze gusting to 30 mph at times. Expect humidity to be low as well on Saturday, so fire danger will be elevated. Eclipse viewing midday Saturday should be ideal, with only scattered mid-level clouds in the area.

The tropics are quiet at this time, but expect moderate rip current risks this afternoon and again on Friday. Minor coastal flooding is expect both today and Friday, as well.